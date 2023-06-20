DES MOINES — Below average precipitation for the week gave Iowa farmers 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. Drought concerns were still prominent, the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report said.
“As drought and abnormally dry conditions continue across Iowa, widespread weekend rainfall throughout most of the state was welcomed by farmers,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “While scattered storms are possible this weekend, the official start to summer this week will coincide with a stretch of hot and dry days. Longer term outlooks are showing a return to near-normal rainfall as we enter a critical period for crop growth.”
Topsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 50% short and 30% adequate with no surplus. The percentage of topsoil moisture considered short to very short has gone from 25% the week ending May 21 to 70% for the week that ended Sunday, just a month later. Subsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 47% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus.
Corn condition continued to decline rating 59% good to excellent. Ninety-eight percent of soybeans have emerged, 10 days ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition dropped to 56% good to excellent.
Eighty-four percent of the oat crop has headed, 11 days ahead of last year and the average. Ten percent of oats were turning color, one week ahead of last year and normal. Oat condition declined to 50% good to excellent.
Ninety-six percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed and the second cutting has started with 6% complete, roughly one week ahead of last year and the average. Hay condition declined to 36% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated just 28% good to excellent.
Livestock producers have started to supplement with hay as pasture conditions continued to decline. Reports were also received of concerns with water supply as some ponds and creeks have been going dry.
Just under half of the climatological expected rain fell across Iowa over the reporting period with deficits approaching two inches in portions of northeastern and southern Iowa, according to a weather summary by State Climatologist Justin Glisan. Cooler conditions were also reported with departures of up to five degrees below normal in northeast Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 67.9 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal.
Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple stations to 2.60 inches in Story City (Story County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.54 inch, while the normal is 1.19 inches. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s high temperature of 92 degrees on the 15th, 11 degrees above normal. Elkader (Clayton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 35 degrees on the 12th, 20 degrees below normal.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.