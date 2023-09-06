It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
