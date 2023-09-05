The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 t…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…