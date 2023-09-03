Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
