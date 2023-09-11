Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
