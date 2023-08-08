The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.