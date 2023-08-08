The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
