The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.