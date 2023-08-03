The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. W…
Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday with high of 98 degrees, the hottest temperatures Waterloo has seen this summer.