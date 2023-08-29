The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It…
During days of hot and humid weather across the state, Waterloo and Decorah reported Iowa's high temperature of 105 degrees for the week on Aug. 23.
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear sk…