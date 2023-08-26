The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…