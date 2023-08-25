The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…