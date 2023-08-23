Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…