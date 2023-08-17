Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
