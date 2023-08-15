The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
