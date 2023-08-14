Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. W…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Pa…