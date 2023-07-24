WATERLOO — Cedar Valley residents are bracing for an incoming heat wave with temperatures nearing 100 degrees later this week.

Highs are forecasted to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and increase to 94 on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday with a forecast of 98 degrees and a heat index of 100. The last time Waterloo hit 100 degrees was June 17, 2021.

Other places in Iowa will see heat indexes of up to 105 degrees this week, the hottest weather the state has seen this year. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories in southeastern Nebraska and other states to the south, but none within the state of Iowa.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez, the incoming heat wave is a general summertime spike that happens when the jet stream moves north, allowing heat from the south and southwest to come up into the upper plains.

The south has been dealing with record-breaking heat for more than a month. Last week, Phoenix, Arizona, reached 19 consecutive days where temperatures reached 110 degrees or higher, breaking a record set in 1974.

The National Weather Service encourages people to take caution with outdoor activities this week by taking frequent breaks in air conditioned spaces and staying hydrated. In addition, people are encouraged to schedule strenuous activities for cooler parts of the day and avoid getting sunburned.