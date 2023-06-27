WATERLOO — Phones are ringing off the hook at local insurance companies following a hail storm over the weekend.

KWWL Meteorologist Danny Cassidy said around 12:30 a.m. Sunday the area around Black Hawk County saw substantial hail.

Cassidy said most of the hail was reported to be the size of a quarter to the size of a ping pong ball. However, in Evansdale, some reports came in of hail measuring bigger than a baseball. He said a few viewers stated they had dents in their cars.

Other damage was reported from a storm in the late afternoon on Saturday near Janesville where some trees were uprooted and one of them landed on a gazebo, ultimately damaging it.

Although hail seemed to be the largest in Evansdale, Randy Johnson, the owner of Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency in Waterloo, said calls have been coming in across the area.

“Phones have been ringing about as fast as you can hang up,” Johnson said, although not all are claims. “A lot of people aren’t able to visually see hail damage or don’t know what to look for and they want someone to assess whether they should be concerned.”

He said, generally, the insurance company doesn’t see a lot of hail that will cause a roof to leak. So, getting a roof or car checked out after a weather event like this is usually not an emergency.

Johnson said since the company only has a limited number of adjusters to assess potential damage, he suggests people go to a contractor or body shop before they come to the insurance agency.

