WATERLOO -- Snow has begun to fall in most of central and Northeast Iowa, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for the area, and the Iowa Department of Transportation reporting many roads with hazardous driving conditions.
The wintry mix of snow and sleet is expected to last all morning, officials said. "Periods of freezing drizzle mixed with very light snow through the morning rush hour may coat roads with a thin layer of ice and result in slick travel conditions. By mid to late morning most of the wintry mix will change over to light snow prior to ending later this afternoon," the NWS office in Des Moines is reporting.
Area law enforcement officials are reporting numerous accident. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said they had responded to two accidents in the an hour's time this morning. The Tama County Sheriff's Office was urging caution to drivers.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said snow plows are out, but urged drivers to use caution.
