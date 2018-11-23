CEDAR FALLS -- A little rain won’t stop Santa’s grand entrance tonight for the Holiday Hoopla holiday kickoff tonight in downtown Cedar Falls.
The event will go on from 6 to 8 p.m., but officials said the rain forecast has has forced them to cancel the large stage at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
All other events are a go. Folks can shop and dine, listen to music and visit Mrs. Claus at Santa's Workshop. You can line the street for the big reveal on how Santa will arrive. Line the streets for Santa and Mrs. Claus' magical march down Main Street, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Then join the parade and follow Santa and Mrs. Claus down the street for fireworks over the Cedar River.
The road is controlled by local law enforcement so that everyone can cross safely over to the Main Street Bridge or into Peter Melendy Park to watch the fireworks display by Gateway Park.
Holiday Hoopla events continue through the month of December in downtown Cedar Falls. Check the website at www.cfholidayhoopla.com for a complete list.
Sponsors are PIPAC, Scratch Cupcakery, Viking Pump, Amy Wienands, and Cedar Falls Utilities.
