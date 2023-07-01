WATERLOO — Weather forecasts are causing a change in the Mayor's Fireworks Celebration today.

According to a news release from the city, the evening of activities and entertainment prior to the fireworks is moving indoors. “Red, White, & Loo” will be held in the Waterloo Center for the Arts starting at 6:30 p.m., a half hour later than originally planned.

Music will be at center's Schiotz Room. Hart-Smith performs at 6:30 p.m. followed by Fool House at 8:30 pm. In addition, there will be face painting, a caricature artist, food and beverages.

Originally, the outdoor festivities had been slated for the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. The National Weather Service says there is a 40% of showers and thunderstorms this evening in Waterloo.

The fireworks will still take place, lighting up the skies over the Cedar River beginning at 10 p.m. The Fourth Street bridge will be closed to all pedestrians and drivers.

People are encouraged to park along all side streets surrounding the Fourth Street bridge to experience the show, the release said. No parking will be allowed on any bridge.

The mayor’s office, Main Street Waterloo and the Waterloo Center for the Arts are organizing the event.

