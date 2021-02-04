Weather delays and cancellations

Tags
Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery outside a Waterloo store.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home Thursday night.
WATERLOO – A fatal shooting at a private club in September happened when an associate of a gang rented the establishment from a motorcycle clu…
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a second robbery in less than a week at a Waterloo apartment building.
Kramer told police he used a torch lighter to ignite a visor in a Chrysler Town and County van to stay warm.
It is the second time in two weeks that a photo of a Cedar Falls High School student containing a racial epithet has been widely shared and condemned on social media.
"The discussion is always, 'Will it go away? Will our bodies adapt, or is this something that is permanent?' Which is a big worry."
It’s all hands on deck behind the retail counter at Orly’s Meat Locker in Clarksville, where owner Troy Rinnels’ joins three staff members but…
