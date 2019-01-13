FORT DODGE -- One person has died in a crash near Highway 20 Saturday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of kin. The crash was reported about 5:10 p.m. in Webster County, on County Road P59 about a half-mile north of Highway 20.
The driver of a Jeep was southbound on P59 when the vehicle crossed the center line due to icy road conditions and went into the path of a northbound SUV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.