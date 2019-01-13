Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT DODGE -- One person has died in a crash near Highway 20 Saturday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of kin. The crash was reported about 5:10 p.m. in Webster County, on County Road P59 about a half-mile north of Highway 20.

The driver of a Jeep was southbound on P59 when the vehicle crossed the center line due to icy road conditions and went into the path of a northbound SUV.

