'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after Wednesday tornado

Butler County Emergency Management coordinator Chris Showalter said no houses in his county were destroyed, but two along 250th Street were "affected majorly." One of those had roof shingles and sheeting torn off, exposing the rafters, and a home across the street had a hole in a wall. Showalter wasn't sure if it had been hit by something or blown out by the tornado.

A two- to three-mile stretch of 250th Street had other minor damage, Showalter said, including damage to outbuildings like grain bins and machine sheds as well as to corn stalks.

"Luckily, we had no injuries whatsoever with all of the damages that we had," he said.

In Shell Rock, trees were upended and a machine shed destroyed on Ken and Lorie Henning's farm. Cleanup there began Thursday morning.

In Bremer County to the east, Pickett said there were no houses destroyed there either, but "a lot of damage reports, way too many to even mention" with regard to the up-and-down tornado through his county. He said the tornado first entered the county from the west, and went across 240th Street to 235th Street.

Half a building was "gone" on 240th Street, while tree limbs fell on homes, outbuildings and cars along that stretch as well as on nearby Fern Avenue, Pickett said.