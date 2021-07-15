'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after Wednesday tornado

WAVERLY -- A dozen tornadoes were confirmed across Iowa, including in Bremer and Butler counties near Shell Rock and Waverly, after severe thunderstorms swept across the state Wednesday evening.
Two homes in Butler County had significant damage, while at least one homeowner had downed power lines sparking across his driveway in Bremer County, and tree limb damage was widespread across the Cedar Valley. Nonetheless, no serious injuries were reported in the area from the storms.
"Considering everything, we were very lucky," said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
The National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines was sending a storm survey team to assess damage in Bremer and Butler counties Thursday. They were also sending one to Calhoun and Hamilton counties. Survey teams rate tornado strength based upon the damage they caused.
At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed so far in north central Iowa Wednesday, according to the NWS.
The tornado or tornadoes spotted in Bremer and Butler counties seemed to touch down and pull back up into the clouds numerous times, according to officials and based on photos and video shared on social media. But multiple sightings were reported to NWS on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
A NWS trained spotter first reported a tornado two miles southwest of Waverly at 4:23 p.m., though there would be no more tornado sightings there for another hour. A member of the public reported "dime-sized" hail two miles southeast of Allison at 4:48 p.m.
Near Shell Rock:
- Emergency management in Butler County first reported a tornado two miles southwest of the city at 5:16 p.m., with houses and grain bins damaged and power lines down in a line paralleling 250th Street beginning at Willow Avenue.
- A trained spotter confirmed it a mile east of Shell Rock at 5:19 p.m.
- A storm chaser posted photos and video of it two miles northeast of the city at 5:21 p.m.
- A trained spotter reported it one mile south of the city at 5:28 p.m., causing "significant" tree damage and "light" structure damage.
Near Waverly:
- Law enforcement first reported seeing a tornado near Highway 218 and 240th Street, about two miles southwest of Waverly, at 5:25 p.m.
- A trained spotter saw it again 10 minutes later two miles south, telling NWS that debris was "being lofted into the air."
- Law enforcement reported at the same time that they heard a house was "completely destroyed" three miles east-southeast of Waverly, which turned out to be unsubstantiated.
- A storm chaser reported spotting a tornado two miles south of Waverly at 5:37 p.m., and a trained spotter caught it four miles northwest of Denver at 5:39 p.m.
Butler County Emergency Management coordinator Chris Showalter said no houses in his county were destroyed, but two along 250th Street were "affected majorly." One of those had roof shingles and sheeting torn off, exposing the rafters, and a home across the street had a hole in a wall. Showalter wasn't sure if it had been hit by something or blown out by the tornado.
A two- to three-mile stretch of 250th Street had other minor damage, Showalter said, including damage to outbuildings like grain bins and machine sheds as well as to corn stalks.
"Luckily, we had no injuries whatsoever with all of the damages that we had," he said.
In Shell Rock, trees were upended and a machine shed destroyed on Ken and Lorie Henning's farm. Cleanup there began Thursday morning.
In Bremer County to the east, Pickett said there were no houses destroyed there either, but "a lot of damage reports, way too many to even mention" with regard to the up-and-down tornado through his county. He said the tornado first entered the county from the west, and went across 240th Street to 235th Street.
Half a building was "gone" on 240th Street, while tree limbs fell on homes, outbuildings and cars along that stretch as well as on nearby Fern Avenue, Pickett said.
In the 1700 block of 235th Street, an older man was unable to get out of his home when live power lines went down and tree limbs blocked his lane. Pickett said Alliant Energy and Waverly Fire helped reopen his lane.
Along Grand Avenue south of Highway 3, several evergreen trees were uprooted and houses were at least partially damaged, he said.
"We're very, very fortunate that we didn't have anyone seriously injured, and nobody really hurt, with all the damage we had," Pickett said.
A portion of Waverly's Rail Trail, from 30th Street SE to Killdeer Avenue, was closed "until further notice" for "storm damage and unsafe conditions," the city's leisure services department said Thursday. A message to organizers of Waverly Heritage Day, the annual town festival scheduled for this weekend, wasn't immediately returned.
Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell said most of the damage within city limits was fallen tree limbs.
"We were pretty lucky," he said.
Tree limbs and downed power lines were reported throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and Evansdale experienced the brunt of Wednesday's power outages, with more than 1,600 customers in that city without power for at least a portion of Wednesday night.
The City of Waterloo said forestry and public works crews were clearing streets and rights-of-way in the Gates Park, Edison School and Cedar River Park neighborhoods. Much of the damage was to the north of University Avenue and east of Greenhill Road, the city said Thursday.
Residents were encouraged to take debris from damaged trees on private property to the city's yard waste facility at 2749 Independence Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wis., also sent survey teams Thursday to map and evaluate damage from a tornado that touched down near Charles City and a "possible tornado" near Oelwein.
Strong thunderstorms swept through early Wednesday evening and then later Wednesday night, with winds up to 50 miles per hour in some places and "pockets of heavy rainfall," the NWS La Crosse bureau said. Oelwein recorded 2.5 inches of rain overnight, while Charles City got nearly 2 inches.
Diane Wells, of rural Greene, saw significant tree damage and a metal storage shed was destroyed, but her house was spared, save for two west-facing windows that were hit by a flying tree limb.
Facing what looks to be several thousand dollars in cleanup costs -- as most insurance policies offer little, if any, coverage for tree removal -- Wells said she plans to check with local organizations to see if there is any sort of public assistance available.
“I’ve lived here 28 years, and I went through a lot of storms, but I think this has been the worst,” Wells said as she walked around the yard. “The fire department came and cut the trees from the driveway so we could get out, but I don’t know who can help us with the rest of this.”
The tornado also damaged trees in her neighbor’s yard and laid down corn stalks at the edge of an adjacent field, leaving half-moon trails of damage, resembling the number three, around Wells’ and her neighbors respective houses.
“It could have been a lot worse; I feel pretty lucky about that,” Wells said. “It’s just going to take some time to get this all taken care of. We do burn wood sometimes, but not this much."
Lisa Grouette from the Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this story.
This story was updated July 15 to update information about the Rail Trail closure and City of Waterloo yard waste details.