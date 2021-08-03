We vow to never forget. Share your memories of 9/11

Framed historical front pages of The Courier line the entry to the newsroom, featuring stories of major events – local, national and global – from the late 1800s on.

Among those headlines are these two standouts: “Planes slam Pentagon, World Trade Center” and “American Nightmare,” from Sept. 11, 2001, and the following day, respectively.

To date, what has come to be known simply as 9/11 was the worst attack on American soil in U.S. history. This year we commemorate its 20th anniversary, with a solemn vow to never forget the events of that day.

In September, the Courier will publish a special edition marking the anniversary of 9/11, and in it we want to include your memories, your voices.

As we look back and remember the lives lost and the heroic efforts that took place that day, we want to hear from you. What do you remember? Where were you? Who were you with? What were you doing? How did 9/11 affect your life, and, for those old enough, how has it changed you over the last 20 years?

By Aug. 17, you can send us your memories in 250 words or less — and photos from the day, if you have any — by emailing newsroom@wcfcourier.com.

