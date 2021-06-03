'We have to remember our rich agricultural history': Leaders celebrate new Silos and Smokestacks building

WATERLOO — As he shoveled compost on his family farm in Grundy County recently, state Rep. Ras Smith overheard his daughter ask her grandfather why they farmed.

Smith knew in that moment why organizations like Silos and Smokestacks are so important.

“It’s about preserving the things that we fought so hard for,” Smith said. “To ensure that my daughter has the opportunity to, maybe in 50 years, walk back to this building and show pictures of that strawberry farm in Grundy County, and the work that she remembers her grandpa and her dad doing, to make sure that that heritage of agriculture continues through our state.”

That theme — of preserving the history of agriculture and teaching future generations about farming’s importance — was repeated often during Wednesday’s COVID-delayed grand opening celebration of the new Silos and Smokestacks location at 305 W. Park Ave. in downtown Waterloo.

“First and foremost, we have to remember our rich agricultural history,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said, adding that one in five jobs is ag-related. “We’re in Iowa, and agriculture, farming, all those things are so much a part of who we are. And Silos and Smokestacks makes sure we never forget that.”