'We have to remember our rich agricultural history': Leaders celebrate new Silos and Smokestacks building

WATERLOO — As he shoveled compost on his family farm in Grundy County recently, state Rep. Ras Smith overheard his daughter ask her grandfather why they farmed.
Smith knew in that moment why organizations like Silos and Smokestacks are so important.
“It’s about preserving the things that we fought so hard for,” Smith said. “To ensure that my daughter has the opportunity to, maybe in 50 years, walk back to this building and show pictures of that strawberry farm in Grundy County, and the work that she remembers her grandpa and her dad doing, to make sure that that heritage of agriculture continues through our state.”
That theme — of preserving the history of agriculture and teaching future generations about farming’s importance — was repeated often during Wednesday’s COVID-delayed grand opening celebration of the new Silos and Smokestacks location at 305 W. Park Ave. in downtown Waterloo.
“First and foremost, we have to remember our rich agricultural history,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said, adding that one in five jobs is ag-related. “We’re in Iowa, and agriculture, farming, all those things are so much a part of who we are. And Silos and Smokestacks makes sure we never forget that.”
The new location, around the corner from Experience Waterloo and across the street from the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, is a major upgrade for the organization, which used to be in a smaller, upper-floor space, said board member Jim Hoyt.
“Today, we have a wonderful space, and it meets the needs for Silos and Smokestacks — accessibility, visibility, a new image,” he said.
The new location features the original 18-inch thick concrete floor from when the building was a body shop, as well as a former painting bay with a working glass garage door that now serves as a 20-person community conference room, said Cara Miller, Silos and Smokestacks executive director.
“This has been a year in the making,” she said, especially praising late board member Geoff Grimes, who died in March, for his work. “It took a community to get this space done.”
Paul Huting, Waterloo’s leisure services director, said Silos and Smokestacks has generated “over $30 million in state tax revenue” in its 25 years.
“Waterloo’s been blessed for many years to have this connection with the National Parks Service as home to Iowa’s only National Heritage Area, and the only heritage area in the nation that tells the story of American agriculture, which is really important to us as Iowans,” Huting said.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said she and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne are pushing to reauthorize federal funding for Silos and Smokestacks, noting agriculture “does touch every aspect of our lives,” from the food we eat to the clothing we wear to the gas in our cars.
“I think being able to tell those stories and how they not only impact the food supply but also the ag business in this state are just really compelling stories,” Hinson said.