We Believe Summer Academy receives $3,000 grant
WATERLOO -- The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded at $3,000 grant for the WE Believe Summer Academy.

The summer reading grant will allow more outreach and impact in efforts to curb summer learning loss. The WE Believe Summer Academy is one of eight Iowa agencies and the only agency in Waterloo to receive the funding, according to Gina Weekley, at-risk student support coordinator at Lincoln Elementary School.

