WCP sets 'Book Club Play' audition dates

WATERLOO - Auditions are at 7 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 5 for the Waterloo Community Playhouse production of "The Book Club Play" by Karen Zacarias.

The play is a comedy about books and book lovers. Zacarías is one of the most produced playwrights in America.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Monologues are welcome. No experience necessary. Scripts available for check-out in advance with a $10 refundable deposit. Call 235-0367 for more information.

Characters include: Ana Smith, 30s, beautiful, organized, controlling, a newspaper columnist; Robert Novum Smith Jr., 30s, Ana's golden boy, handsome upper-crust under-achiever husband; William Lee Nothnagel, 30s, Robert's conservative, well-read former college roommate, Ana's old boyfriend, unmarried; Jessica McClintock, 30s, shy, pretty, lacks self-confidence, unorganized, unmarried; Lily Jackson, 20s, African-American former debate captain, go-getter, Ana's protege; and Alex, new guy, smart, professor of comparative literature.

The show is May 28 to June 7.

