WCP's 'Church Basement Ladies' rehearsal open to public March 2
WCP's 'Church Basement Ladies' rehearsal open to public March 2

Greg Holt 

WATERLOO -- An open rehearsal for the Waterloo Community Playhouse's "Church Basement Ladies" is planned from 7 to 8 p.m. March 2 in the basement at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 608. W. Fourth St. It is free.

The public can watch the actors at work, including Shawna Brimm, Shelby Greemore, Dean Messerly, Raechel Sittig-Esser and Abby Zeets. Director Greg Holt will explain aspects of the rehearsal process, share design ideas and answer questions about the production.

"Church Basement Ladies" opens March 20 in the Hope Martin Theatre at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Call 235-0367 for more information.

