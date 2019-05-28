WATERLOO – Greg Holt ticks off several attributes that community theater offers that can’t be found in the movies or on television.
“There’s the live interaction with other people when you’re performing on stage and reacting to the energy of the audience, and vice versa,” said Holt, artistic director for the Waterloo Community Playhouse. “And the ensemble on stage and behind the scenes with people of all ages, backgrounds and talents.”
All of those elements are coming together as WCP prepares for its summer musical and season-opening show, “Beauty and the Beast,” July 12-21 at the Hope Martin Theatre in the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“It’s always a challenge with a big show, especially a musical, but it’s also exciting. The whole season is diverse with a mix of shows from musicals to drama and comedy, both new and older shows. There are lots of opportunities for people to be on stage or work on crews, as well,” Holt said.
Song, dance and bawdy humor are part and parcel of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” the comedy classic that launches WCP’s fall. Performances are Oct. 25-Nov. 3.
The psychological thriller “Wait Until Dark” is on the boards Jan. 24-Feb. 2. Audiences may remember it best as the Audrey Hepburn mystery released in theaters in 1967 about a blind woman who is targeted in her home by con men who believe she has a heroin-stuffed doll in her possession. Her husband unwittingly brought it home as a favor to a woman he met on a plane.
Written by Frederick Knott, it was first on Broadway in 1966.
“This play is a classic, but it’s been updated. It holds up really well and has plenty of fun twists for the audience,” the artistic director said.
Holt can’t yet divulge the title of the March show except to say “it’s a musical play with the theme of Christian ladies. That’s one we can’t officially announce until June, so people will have to indulge us on the mystery.”
A new show for community theaters, “The Book Club Play,” opens on stage May 22-31, 2020. The comedy is described as a “delightful romp about life, love and literature,” and Holt is excited about presenting it here.
“It’s always great to present a show that hasn’t been done locally. It’s challenging for theaters to find a show that really is fresh and new,” Holt said.
Several special theatrical events will be announced throughout the season.
Children’s theater
The Black Hawk Children’s Theater opens its new season Sept. 27-Oct. 5 in the McElroy Theatre with the powerful “Korczak’s Children.”
Dr. Janusz Korczak, a physician, educator, writer and children’s advocate is revered as a hero for his efforts in World War II Nazi-occupied Poland to protect 200 Jewish orphaned children in the Warsaw Ghetto. As the days become more desperate, the children find a play and Korczak allows them to stage it in defiance of ghetto rules. “Korczak’s Children” is based on the hidden diary he kept for two years before he was taken with the children to Treblinka and killed.
BHCT Artistic Director Anita Ross said the play is about the struggle to live and still find some joy. “It’s also about memory and the importance of never forgetting the Holocaust and making sure it never happens again. When we put the season together, I like to have a nice anchor and give the actors a good challenge,” she said.
The topic is socially relevant and is historical, as well. “The play is longer than our typical children’s shows at about 100 minutes. The usual show is an hour long. This kind of show helps build up the actors and connects with the community in a different way.”
It’s a twin bill for the holidays with “Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Dec. 13-21. Ross said the Charles Schultz classic isn’t a lengthy show, so a dramatic staged reading of Clement Moore’s quintessential poem will round out each performance.
From Feb. 21-29, BHCT returns to its roots with the fairy tale “The Frog Prince of Spamalot.”
It’s the story of a large frog that learns from a good witch that he must be kissed by a maiden to break the curse that turned him from a prince into a frog.
“It’s a beloved story with so many different versions. We chose one that is over-the-top fun that has a lovely message about being true to who you are. It’s a message we like sharing, especially with younger kids,” Ross said.
The director promises an “extravaganza of singing and dancing” when “The Rainbow Fish Musical” hits the boards April 24-May 2. Based on the best-selling story book, “It’s about a rainbow fish that won’t share his vibrant scales and is shunned by the ocean. Ultimately it’s about the importance of friendship, sharing and belonging,” Ross said.
The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden will once again play host to Shakespeare as the BHCT presents “As You Like It” later in the summer.
BHCT will have no trouble selling out school performances next season because the titles, production values and talent are consistently strong, said Ross.
“We have a lot of talented performers in the Cedar Valley, which is really cool, fun and exciting. But there’s no doubt we live in a different kind of world today. People can stay home and watch Netflix or live-stream shows, but if the titles are right and the quality is there, we will bring them out to the theater.”
Holt agrees.
“When we did ‘Ring of Fire’ this season, we had many people come to their first WCP show in years. It’s a little harder to plan long-term for what’s going to sell, but there are shows that should pique everyone’s interests,” he said.
For tickets or information on season flex passes, visit www.wcpbcht.org, call the box office at 291-4494 or visit the box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
