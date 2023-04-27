CEDAR FALLS — Dreams do come true.

On Saturday, vocalist Felicia Smith-Nalls will be the featured vocalist with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra for the season finale, “The Evolution of African American Music.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Smith-Nalls was a child when she first heard the symphony play at Kersenbrock Auditorium at Waterloo’s West High School. Later she saw a performance of “Dream Girls” and envisioned herself in a sequined gown on stage. Then came an opportunity to see opera star Kathleen Battle perform.

“I was stunned. I was so taken by the vision of a woman who looks like me and the conductor waited for her to take a break before starting the strings,” she said.

Those memorable experiences helped shape her destiny to become a singer. “Now I’m realizing a lifelong dream to sing with a symphony – and it’s my home symphony, which is incredible,” said Smith-Nalls. Not to mention having two costume changes during the concert – and “one is very sequined gown,” she noted, laughing.

Saturday’s concert provides the coda for a year-long residency by award-winning jazz vocalist and speaker Bruce Henry. “It’s been a multi-faceted residency and collaborations with a large number of students,” said Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony artistic director and conductor. Henry worked with Waterloo’s Central Middle School students and performed for 3,500 students at Youth Concerts in March.

Henry’s “The Evolution of African American Music” charts the flowering of African culture in America and influences on music genres from classical, gospel, rock, R&B and soul to jazz and hip-hop. The program is an interactive and multimedia curriculum for all ages that aims to connect participants with many styles of African American music and demonstrate how field hollers, spirituals, jazz, R&B and hip-hop are connected to each other and to national history.

“This concert is a little different for us, a chronological presentation starting with a West African scene that moves into slavery and onto the 19th century and all the way to the present, connecting all the dots,” Weinberger explained. “The concert itself is like a storyline concert. We’re featuring different groups – percussion, a small jazz combo. I become one of the performers because Bruce is the presenter.”

The program will include “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” by Florence Price, “Treemonisha” by Scott Joplin, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson’s “Suite for Ma Dukes (Music of J Dilla): Nag Champa” and William Grant Still’s “Lenox Avenue.”

“It’s important to have different voices in our concert hall and bring in someone to drive the creative process and represent African American tradition. This music is not getting performed often, so for us it’s exciting to present this repertoire,” Weinberger said.

Smith-Nalls said Henry’s “energy is undeniable. He feels like a kindred spirit to me, so I’m feeling really comfortable going into this. We’ll have a one big rehearsal on Friday. I’m relying on advance preparation, professionalism and both of us understanding that this is a pretty neat opportunity.”

She’ll sing Billie Holliday’s “Strange Fruit,” considered one of the most important songs in the civil rights movement with its powerful, haunting lyrics about Black lynchings in the South. “It’s an intense song – I feel it when I sing it, when I rehearse it,” she noted.

Smith-Nalls was introduced to old-school jazz by her grandmother, who was a performer in the 1920s. In her later years, she suffered from dementia but continued to enjoy music.

“She heard me singing ‘Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,’ reached out, grabbed my hand and began tapping out the rhythm with her fingers. She wanted me to speed up the tempo. That’s the power of music. She didn’t know who she was, or who I was, but she knew that song was too damned slow,” she recalled with a laugh.

And when she sings that Duke Ellington classic on Saturday, Smith-Nalls said, “my grandmother will be there, tapping out the tempo in my heart.”

Tickets can be purchased online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the Gallagher Bluedorn’s UNItix box office, and by calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373.

