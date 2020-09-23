Wcfsymphony moves 'Archive' program to Saturday

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
WCF Symphony
changes date
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra has moved one of its virtual season opening events to 7 p.m. Saturday.
"Live from the Archive," featuring Conductor Jason Weinberger, originally was scheduled for Friday. He will host a special installment of a series "Seeing Beethoven," highlighting a collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team and The New Live for the Beethoven celebration
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melody Parker
Arts/Special Sections Editor
Special Sections Editor for the Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today