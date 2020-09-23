 Skip to main content
Wcfsymphony moves 'Archive' program to Saturday
083013HO-wcfsymphony Logo

WCF Symphony
changes date

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra has moved one of its virtual season opening events to 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Live from the Archive," featuring Conductor Jason Weinberger, originally was scheduled for Friday. He will host a special installment of a series "Seeing Beethoven," highlighting a collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team and The New Live for the Beethoven celebration

