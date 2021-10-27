Wcfsymphony hopes to scare up great weather for outdoor Halloween concert Saturday

WATERLOO -- Ward off shivers down your spine at Saturday’s wcfsymphony’s Halloween concert by grabbing a sweater, sweatshirt or fleece jacket before heading out to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

“Villains & Superheroes” begins at 4 p.m. with costumed characters greeting the audience, costume contests, food concessions and a musical program filled with epic movie music and classical orchestral pieces.

Although the orchestra hopes to scare up a perfect Indian summer afternoon, patrons will still enjoy the music and fun on a crisp, late October afternoon.

The decision to move the concert to an outdoor setting was made last month, said Executive Director Rich Frevert. Typically concerts take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

“We based the decision on what was happening with the Delta variant of COVID at the time, and we felt like it would be maximize safety and allow more distance between audience members and for musicians,” he explained.

Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead the orchestra in music from the Marvel movie “The Avengers,” as well as famous themes from “Star Wars” and “Superman.” Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite”, Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of a Marionette” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 round out the musical program.

The “Villains & Superheros” theme “strikes a balance between classical music and the kind of music audiences expect to hear at Halloween, and the program is flexible enough to be presented at any time of year, in case there was a need to cancel for any reason,” Frevert said.

Kids and adults can participate in separate costume contests. Sign up at the concierge tent at the event; prizes will be awarded. The Waterloo Center for the Arts will provide concessions, including popcorn. There will be a coffee station with pastries and free candy for children.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children, 18 and under, available online at wcfsymphony.org/Events; the UNItix box office at 273-4849, in person at the Gallagher-Bluedorn box office or at the concert.

"Villains & Superheroes” tickets purchased prior to the venue change will be honored at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Patrons holding these tickets may call the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 if they wish to change their tickets or have questions about their options.

Rain/weather date is 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre.

Due to downtown road construction and construction around the Waterloo Center for the Arts, patrons should enter the amphitheater at West Third and Cedar Streets (look for the blue guitar outdoor sculpture. Access for special needs patrons is at the east end of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Patrons are encouraged to wear masks and social distance and can bring lawn chairs and blankets to the concert.

