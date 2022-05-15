WCFSO collaboration brings together Bach, Gary Kelley artwork, blues, cello and jazz

CEDAR FALLS – It’s a musical conversation that neither performer expected to have in concert.

Blues guitarist Kevin Burt and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak will share the stage at an extraordinary Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra concert event May 26, “Bach and the Blues.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bleeder Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Through music and Gary Kelley’s paintings, the concert will be a multi-media event that draws parallels between fabled cellist Pablo Casals, “King of the Delta Blues” guitarist Robert Johnson and classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

“It was out of left field” is how Burt described the initial proposition from the wcfsymphony. “It’s not often a guy who plays the blues hears from a symphony,” said Burt, a Waterloo native and award-winning blues guitarist. “Combining these two things, the whole premise is pretty mind-blowing.”

Pastor-Chermak’s response was, “what a cool pairing! What an inspired story-telling device, bringing the ‘20s and ‘30s Delta blues together with Bach. It’ a total departure for me and 100% percent out of my comfort zone, so I’m really excited about it.”

This unique musical-visual interpretation of Bach’s famous cello suites and blues music of Robert Johnson will be featured in the concert’s second half. Kelley’s artwork will provide the backdrop and context between Pastor-Chermak, who is the symphony’s principal cellist, and Burt, an Iowa Blues Hall of Fame member.

Kelley heard a brief story on radio about Casals and Johnson recording iconic records the same week in November 1936. Casals recorded Bach’s cello suites in Abbey Road Studios in London, while Johnson recorded his classic blues album in a San Antonio hotel room. Kelley was inspired to create a graphic novel about the musicians, which eventually led to this collaboration with Conductor and Artistic Director Jason Weinberger.

He has created nearly 40 original paintings for the multi-media portion of the program. Weinberger came up with a list of six terms for interpreting the Bach suites – optimistic, tragic, heroic, grandiose, tempestuous and bucolic – that the award-winning illustrator drew upon for his artwork. Songs from Johnson’s repertoire were selected to echo those themes, such as “Ramblin’ On My Mind” to convey optimism and “Me and the Devil Blues” for tragedy.

“Having this thematic inspiration, this is how I love to work. I need to visualize to interpret, and that’s the most enjoyable challenge for me, especially when it’s related to culture or history,” Kelley said.

Pastor-Chermak has a lengthy relationship with the Bach suites and will perform the complete Bach suites for the 10th time in his career in June.”I’m taking one-fourth of that music for this particular concert in Cedar Falls, which is completely different than anything I’ve ever done,” the cellist explained.

What makes both the blues and classical music timeless is emotion and interpretation. “The beauty of music is its own language. We’re both performing music by artists who have stood the test of time. We’ll do the best we can with our renditions of music that these masters put down for the world to enjoy.

“And once that conversation starts moving the air, everything will take care of itself. It’s going to be huge, and I’m excited to be involved,” the bluesman added.

The first half of the concert will feature soloists performing John Lee Clayton’s “Bach to Blues for Double Bass Solo,” featuring Alexander Pershounin on solo bass. There also will be the world premiere of a new work by Michael Conrad featuring a jazz ensemble.

Conrad is an assistant professor of jazz studies and director of Jazz Band Two at the University of Northern Iowa.

“I grew up taking classical piano lessons and with Bach, there’s sort of a perpetual motion to some of his piano preludes, constant notes that connect to one another in interesting ways, so I thought it would be interesting to explore that in a jazz context,” Conrad said.

In the second part, Conrad delves into Bach’s “church” music by bringing a chorale melody into the gospel tradition. Part three plays with Bach and bebop using a 12-bar blues form.

Like Burt and Pastor-Chermak, the composer is excited by the challenge.

“Jason brought up a good point, too, that Bach was an improviser. He was a spontaneous creator, and this piece moves his music into the jazz realm. Modern performances have lost that a little bit in playing the music – musicians can be too tied to what’s written on the page.”

