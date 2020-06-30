WCA galleries open on Wednesday
WCA galleries open on Wednesday

The Forsberg Riverside Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. 

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO – Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., open on Wednesday to the public.

Only the galleries are open; the Phelps Youth Pavilion will open at a later date. Art studios can be reserved by appointment only.

Safety protocols are in place. Visitors are asked to wear face masks (masks are available at reception for those who don’t have a mask; hand sanitizer stations are located in the foyer and near entrances to meeting spaces; social distancing should be maintained; children should be accompanied by an adults all the time; galleries are for looking, not touching; please limit touching of surfaces; and those who are ill should not visit.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

