During his service in the U.S. Navy, flying upside down at 10,000 feet was just another day at the office for Wayne Fox.
“We were the start of the jet age,” Fox said.
Fox, 87, of Waterloo, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1951 at age 19. He put in for pilot training shortly after completing boot camp.
“It sounded like a new adventure,” he said.
From there he went to pre-flight training and after graduation became a commissioned officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant.
He trained on the SNJ-1, or the North American T-6 Texan, a single-engine aircraft.
“That’s what I flew all through basic training, and went to advanced training and they put me in a F-8 Bearcat,” Fox said. “I can honestly say I’ve never been afraid in an airplane. You don’t have time.”
The Bearcat was a whole other animal, though. It could climb 10,000 feet in 90 seconds. Training accidents were common.
“They put young kids in it with 300 hours flight time, and stuck them in this airplane, which was built to combat the Kamikaze,” Fox said. ... “It also killed a lot of young men. My roommate was killed one night.”
The Navy expected a lot from pilots. The planes they trained with had just a single seat, Fox said, so pilots trained in the air alone.
“The first time you went up you were alone,” Fox said. “Some of the guys couldn’t handle it.”
After surviving training he joined his squadron on the U.S.S. Hornet and sailed around the world.
“When we were out there the Chinese were acting up,” Fox said. “So they sent us over.”
Fox’s squadron shot down two Chinese planes during that time.
“All hell broke loose for a while,” he said.
At one point Fox and his squadron were alerted to a possible enemy aircraft in the area, flying low to the ground.
“I saw him down there in the water,” Fox said.
He was given orders to shoot down the plane.
“We rolled into a run on that guy,” he said. “It was one of ours. We damn near shot him down. He never saw us.”
Fox went on to train other young pilots before briefly discharging from the Navy. Back in civilian life, Fox soon realized he had better prospects in the Navy. He returned to service in 1957 and went to instructors school to learn to teach pilot instructors.
“That’s where I got labeled a test pilot,” Fox said. ...“We got any airplane the Navy was thinking of trying for training. We had to write a syllabus for students to follow, so we had to know exactly what the plane was going to do.”
He liked instructors school, but it could be very dangerous.
“In a three-month period they killed 20 pilots,” Fox said. “We lost a lot of pilots; people don’t know that.”
Fox’s time as a Navy pilot was a “bloody time in Navy aviation history,” he said.
Often pilots would end up in inverted spins.
“They were the most vicious maneuver you can ever get in, and there was one airplane in the Navy that could do it, and I was flying it,” Fox said.
Fox did a lot of writing on how to handle inverted spins so other pilots could understand what to do.
“I probably did 50 to 100 (inverted spins),” Fox said.
Fox was in six flight accidents during his Navy career. Most were minor. But one led to him being discharged from the Navy for good.
He was flying in a TT-1 jet. Only around 15 of those were built, Fox said.
“We only had about two weeks, I flew it 22 times, and I did not like the airplane,” Fox said. “I would not put a student in it.”
On the 22nd time he and his lieutenant commander were flying. The engine exploded when they were about 100 feet in the air.
“I saw I couldn’t make it to the water,” Fox said.
He saw a possible landing area so he turned the plane and crashed it into a dirt road. “There was a car on the road,” he said. “I went in right along side of them.”
The car was fine.
“Jets almost always blow up or burn and this one didn’t,” Fox said.
The tail of the plane came off, and Fox thought his back was broken.
“I managed to slip out over the side,” he said. “The whole area was drenched in jet fuel. ... We should never have survived that.”
It took him four months to recover. His injuries preventing him from flying again, and he left the Navy.
“I wanted to stay in,” Fox said.
He looks back fondly at his time as a Navy pilot.
“When you’re that age you’re going for the thrill,” he said.
