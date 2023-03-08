WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold its monthly free offering breakfast on Saturday, March 11 from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheesy potatoes, rolls and drinks will be served. It is a free will offering and open to the public.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. Northwest. For any questions call (319) 483-9287.
