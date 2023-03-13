WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 17.
They will offer cod loin, potato salad and baked beans for $14.
Carry-out will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Reservations required for carry out only.
Call by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at (319) 483-9287 or waverlyvet.us to reserve.
Dine-in will take place at 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until they run out of fish. There is no reservation required for dine-in.
