WAVP holding fish fry

WAVERLY – The Waverly Area Veterans Post will be hosting a community cod fish fry on Friday, Sept. 16.
Curbside pick-up will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and dine-in will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The cost is $14.
Reservations can be made by calling (319) 483-9287.
The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW.
Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022
Artapalooz04.JPG
Artapalooza01.JPG
Artapalooza02.JPG
Artapalooza03.JPG
Artapalooza05.JPG
Artapalooza06.JPG
Artapalooza07.JPG
Artapalooza08.JPG
Artapalooza09.JPG
Artapalooza10.JPG
Artapalooza11.JPG
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Artapalooza13.JPG
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
