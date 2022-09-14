 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WAVP holding fish fry

090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY – The Waverly Area Veterans Post will be hosting a community cod fish fry on Friday, Sept. 16.

Curbside pick-up will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and dine-in will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The cost is $14. 

Reservations can be made by calling (319) 483-9287.

The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW.

