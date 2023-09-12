WAVERLY – The Waverly Area Veterans Post is holding their monthly fish fry on Friday.
Cod loin, baked beans, coleslaw and homemade potato salad will be served. The cost is $14.
Dine in at the lower level is 5:30 to 7 p.m. and carry out is 5 to 6 p.m. Reservations must be made for carry out by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly.
