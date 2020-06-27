Waverly's swimming pool to remain closed for the season

WAVERLy -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of Iowa’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation from the governor, the difficult decision has been made for the Waverly Municipal Swimming Pool to remain closed for the 2020 season.

"We feel that for the health and well being of the City of Waverly residents and pool staff, it would be in everyone’s best interest to keep the pool closed for the remainder of the 2020 season," said a statement First St. NE, Waverly. A new gift certificate will be issued and dated accordingly.