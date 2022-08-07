Waverly's Marianne Waldstein, 92, recognized for inspirational role in her community

WAVERLY – There’s never a day Marianne Waldstein isn’t being a role model.

Even as she was being honored with the Leading Life Award from LeadingAge Iowa on Friday, she was collecting soda can tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and pulling plastic cups out of the trash can to ensure they got recycled instead of going to the landfill.

“Oh for heaven’s sake. … Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to say,” said Waldstein, 92, who was surprised at 4 p.m. during a social hour at the Eichhorn Haus in the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Most of the couple of dozen neighbors in attendance at first were puzzled by the commotion caused by two news cameramen in the room and were later in awe when realizing the significance of the occasion.

The Bartels resident held her hands near her face in shock as she was recognized with colorful balloons and a pink laced cake. It was only a few years ago she was named a Courier Eight Over 80 recipient.

“She’s just always helping others and making things better and easier for other people,” said Audrey Lage, a longtime friend and now neighbor.

The Leading Life Award is given to those who have an extraordinary attitude and resilience as they have grown older and have transformed the views on aging through their continued learning, engagement and contributions.

“This a great faith-based community,” said Marianne Waldstein. “It’s overwhelming. I was totally surprised. There are many other people who have done a lot of great things.”

A lot of the information ascertained about her life for her award nomination was collected by her son, Fred Waldstein, a Bartels board member. Met with lots of chuckles was her exclamation to him that afternoon: “I thought all that information was for my obituary.”

Lage says the Waverly woman’s character came as a result of being a teacher for decades, many spent teaching the first and second grades.

The widow of former state Sen. Arne Waldstein has led an impressive life full of travel. Her biggest highlight perhaps was when she was the oldest person — at age 90 — to go zip lining in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

It was her second time. She previously tried it in Panama at age 80.

“I wouldn’t mind sky diving someday too,” she said.

In the near term her focus is on her work with Cedar River Readers, a theater troupe she helped found. She is looking forward to next week performing a bit involving a word being used in about 100 different ways.

Also touted Friday was her work with the Philanthropic Education Organization and how she helps raise money for women’s scholarships through sponsorships with American flags that are displayed throughout the community.

Additionally, Waldstein is passionate about spending time with the younger generation and being physically fit.

“She has a positive attitude and is always encouraging others,” said CEO Paula Geise. “Her caring is genuine, and she shows her love of life every day and to everyone.”