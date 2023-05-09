WAVERLY – Waverly goes all out to show its love for trees.

The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Waverly a “Tree City USA” for the 32nd year. Public Grounds Superintendent Paul Cheville said the city’s growing success can be attributed to a “turning point” five years ago under the direction of Tab Ray, the now-retired leisure services director.

“One of the last things he actually did was help create a vegetation management division for the city of Waverly,” said Cheville. “That took us to a whole new level, having a whole entire division under the Leisure Services Department dedicated to right of way areas, trees, prairies, and the environment instead of just having the public works department do the work or the parks division when it has the time.

“For the city of Waverly, that was making a statement. You’re budgeting funds to take care of the trees and urban forest and the open spaces.”

The city also landed the Tree City USA Growth Award for the 25th year.

The division now has about $300,000 budgeted each year, about a third dedicated to trees. Cheville called Ray, who retired in 2019, one of the “founding fathers” of the “Waverly Trees Forever” organization started in 1991 by Waverly Utilities, then Waverly Light and Power, to promote planting trees for energy efficiency.

The city dedicates a lot of its time and funds to education about the importance of trees, as well as planting trees and maintaining the canopy.

That education effort is on display every spring at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School. On Wednesday, teens participated in a planting exercise. A state “Trees for Kids” grant is dedicated toward the program. The grant was used to purchase and plant 54 trees.

Cheville pointed to other work over the years, ranging from hiring a certified arborist to a continuing tree inventory. None of it however could stave off a significant threat discovered about a decade ago — emerald ash borer insects feeding on ash trees.

“That significantly changed our outlook,” Cheville said. “Waverly decided to go the proactive route. We did some research, met with some other communities, and came to realize what was happening.”

The city immediately started removing ash trees and replacing them with other species.

“We adjusted our manpower as a city operation from just doing routine pruning to ash tree removal, and then as budgets caught up and planning caught up, we started to replant in 2015. But it really, really had gotten bad by that point, about two years after discovering it. It was isolated in the southeast a little bit and then it had started to explode all over town.”

About 18% of all trees in public areas, not including ones along the trails and in forested areas but in the parks, golf course, right of way between sidewalk and curb and cemetery, were ash. They all were removed, with the exception of a few that are treated by homeowners.

Since then, 750 new trees have been planted. Fundraisers like the golf course’s “Restore Tree” raise money to support the citywide initiative after staff realized the city’s budget couldn’t make up for the loss of trees on its own.

“The current ratio of trees removed to trees planted no longer (is) sustainable for our golf course, nor for our community,” Sally Thorson, the golf commission’s vice chairperson, told the City Council in 2021.

The community is used to fundraisers to the benefit of its green giants.

Cheville, whose passion for the natural world shines though, has kicked off the fundraiser “Swing for the Trees” for another phase of trees for the newly opened Cedar River Park, 602 Cedar River Parkway, with several new baseball and softball fields.

Waverly Trees Forever will match up to $2,500 donated for trees to be planted this spring. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Leisure Services Department inside City Hall, 200 First St. N.E. People can call 319-352-6263 to ask any questions.

High school students Elliot Schneiderman, Avery Corcoran and Adali Borglum have taken the lead on related project called “Bird Friendly City.”

