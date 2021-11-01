 Skip to main content
Waverly yard waste site to adjust its hours

WAVERLY -- Due to the end of daylight savings time, the City of Waverly Yard Waste Site at 2800 5th Ave. NW will close an hour early each day effective Nov. 8.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

