Waverly yard waste site to adjust its hours

WAVERLY -- Due to the end of daylight savings time, the City of Waverly Yard Waste Site at 2800 5th Ave. NW will close an hour early each day effective Nov. 8.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In less than 15 minutes, some 30 union workers from Cedar Rapids and North Liberty unloaded about 9,000 pounds of food, supplies and other necessities.
A Polk County judge on Tuesday denied Deere & Co.’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of the company’s Des Moines-area facilities in Ankeny.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found meth at his home during a search on Monday.
A former Evansdale man has been sentence to prison for hallucinogen-fueled foray where he hijacked a biodiesel tanker and sped through town before crashing into a house in August 2020
UAW workers will remain on strike through the ratification process.
"UAW members mourned the death today of a 56-year-old member of Milan, Illinois, Local 79, who was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Moline, Ill.
Independence police have released the name of woman who was found dead last weekend.
“Everybody loved that train, not just kids, but the elderly too. It didn’t matter what age you were, it was Christmas, and it was a train.”
A missing dog was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he became stuck in a storm drain on the Cedar River.
Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours.
