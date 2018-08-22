WAVERLY --- A Waverly woman drowned in a tubing accident while vacationing in Washington State earlier this week.
Diana Louisa Wolfe, 60, was riding on an inflatable tube in the Yakima River south of Ellensburg, Wash., around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a branch punctured her tube, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Wolfe went under the water, and her foot became trapped by a branch. Another person on the tubing trip dove in and freed her foot and brought her ashore. CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, and she was later pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened about half a mile south of the Ringer Loop access point.
Funeral services for Wolfe will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Life Church in Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.