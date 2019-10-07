WAVERLY — On her day off last October, Janine Russell was sitting in her Waverly home, watching “Good Morning America,” when she watched a news segment on a woman in Ohio who gave her kidney to her neighbor.
“I thought, ‘Wow.’ It was something. I was crying,” Russell said of the segment.
That could have been the end of the story, nothing more than a feel-good video that moved the 57-year-old Russell to tears.
But Russell spotted a phone number at the end of it for the United Network for Organ Sharing, wrote it down, and called it. It started a chain reaction that ended with the Waverly woman donating her kidney to a woman she had never met.
“I surprised myself. I would have never thought I could do this,” Russell said.
After connecting with the Iowa Donor Network, she stowed some papers away, thinking it over. Then her daughter, Lindy, told her about a friend and former boss who was on the kidney transplant list.
“When (Lindy) said that, and I had that information on my counter, to me that was saying, ‘Move ahead,’” Russell said. “It was one of those God moments — that’s the best description I can say.”
With her family mostly behind her decision and the medical specialists clearing her to donate, Russell — then 56 — was wheeled into surgery on June 26 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines to remove one of her healthy kidneys.
Just a day later, down the hall from her own recovery room, Russell finally met the recipient of her kidney — Sone Xaykose.
“I didn’t want to meet Sone prior to the transplant,” Russell said. “I wanted to stay focused and wanted Sone to stay focused. I thought, if we meet, it will be way too emotional.”
The two women have a bit in common: Both are in their 50s and both have two daughters. One of Xaykose’s daughters took video of the two meeting for the first time in Xaykose’s room, with Russell walking slowly to Xaykose’s bedside and embracing her.
“I can feel every emotion, especially that hug,” Russell said of watching the video. “It felt like we hugged forever.”
Photos and video of the encounter were shared on Russell’s daughter Shelly Skuster’s blog, as well as on a “Good Morning America” segment of her very own.
Russell was off work from her job as a pharmacy technician at Waverly Health Center for six weeks recuperating from surgery, then started back half-days for two weeks.
“Walking is your friend, and so is water,” she said of recovery. “It’s not easy — I might have been a little naive on that part. I started going on walks a little bit too far.”
Now, she’s back to full-time work. But it’s more difficult than it used to be, she said.
“When I’m done for the day, I’m done,” Russell said. “It’s a different kind of tired.”
She joined a donor support group, where donors talk about their experiences, and said it’s filled with “positive talk” that’s been helpful to her.
And she gave credit to husband Kevin for his help, even as he fretted in the beginning that he might need that good kidney of hers some day. But Kevin, sitting nearby, deferred.
“I just drove down and drove back,” he said.
“No,” Russell insisted. “He kept me going. That’s what you do — in a good marriage, that’s what you do.”
Her advice to those thinking about living organ donation: Do your research and speak with your family.
“Take baby steps,” she said. “But if your health is good, and you feel like there is something more than living your life as is, then talk about donating.”
Russell said she’s had no regrets.
“Sone is the recipient of my kidney, but I’m the recipient of so much beyond,” she said.
