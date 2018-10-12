WATERLOO -- A Waverly woman was arrested in the death of a bicyclist in August.
Nicole Lynn Andreessen, 32, of 1415 Meadowbrook Lane, Waverly, was arrested Thursday at the Waterloo Police Department and charged with steering too close to a bicyclist, according to Waterloo Police.
The charge is a simple misdemeanor, according to Iowa Code, which was updated in 2016 to add a law that "a person operating a motor vehicle shall not steer the motor vehicle unreasonably close to or toward a person riding a bicycle on a highway." It comes with a fine of $250.
WATERLOO – A bicyclist who was injured in a collision with a car last week has died.
Simple misdemeanors are punishable by no more than a year in prison.
Andreessen allegedly told police she was driving eastbound on Broadway Street in Waterloo at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 and had reached down to pick up a cigarette when she struck Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, who was also eastbound on a bicycle. She told police she saw Harding but was unable to stop.
Harding was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries Aug. 25 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Andreessen was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and released on bond Thursday, according to police.
Wow. Run over someone and get off with a $250 misdemeanor.
