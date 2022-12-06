 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Veterans Post to host breakfast

090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly breakfast from 7:30 until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Donations are accepted for the meal available to the public.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.

