Waverly Veterans Post to host breakfast Saturday

090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host a Veterans Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

On the menu is scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, sausages, cheesy potatoes, waffles, sweets, coffee & orange juice.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.

