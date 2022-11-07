Waverly Veterans Post to host breakfast Saturday

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host a Veterans Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
On the menu is scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, sausages, cheesy potatoes, waffles, sweets, coffee & orange juice.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.
