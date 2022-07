Waverly veterans post to hold fish fry Friday

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly fish fry Friday.

Menu is cod loin, baked beans, homemade potato salad and cole slaw.

Carry out is from 5-6 p.m. on the upper level. Dine-in is from 5:30-7 p.m. on the lower level. Cost is $12.

For carry out only, call (319) 483-9287 or email wavp.events@gmail.com to RSVP by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.