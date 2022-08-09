Waverly Veterans Post monthly fish fry

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly fish fry on Friday, Aug. 19. The cost is $14.
The menu includes cod loin, baked beans and homemade potato salad.
Carry out is from 5 to 6 p.m. upstairs. Dine-in is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. downstairs. Carry out orders need to be submitted by Aug. 18. The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW in Waverly.
To order carry out, call (319) 483-9287.
