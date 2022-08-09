 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly Veterans Post monthly fish fry

  • 0
090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly fish fry on Friday, Aug. 19. The cost is $14.

The menu includes cod loin, baked beans and homemade potato salad. 

Carry out is from 5 to 6 p.m. upstairs. Dine-in is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. downstairs. Carry out orders need to be submitted by Aug. 18. The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW in Waverly.

To order carry out, call (319) 483-9287. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gaza ceasefire: Israeli side of border sees uneasy sense of calm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News